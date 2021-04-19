Three People Escape Mobile Home Fire in Bemidji
Three individuals were able to make it out safe and alive after their mobile home caught on fire in Bemidji.
On Sunday, April 18 at 12:14 AM, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile house fire in Bemidji. When firefighters arrived at a house on Roosevelt Road SE, they found a fire located in a rear bedroom and hallway. 22 firefighters were on scene for about three hours and were able to enter the house and quickly extinguished the fire.
One individual had to be transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with a burn injury, and the mobile house and contents sustained major damage.
The fire is currently under investigation but is considered accidental in nature. Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bemidji Police Department, and Bemidji Ambulance Service.
Smoke detectors, which were installed in 2019 by the Bemidji Fire Department during its “Sound the Alarm Campaign” alerted the occupants of the fire.
