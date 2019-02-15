Lakeland PBS
Three People Dead After Officer Involved Shooting In Nevis

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 15 2019
Three people are dead and one Hubbard County Deputy is in the hospital after a shooting in Nevis.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s office first got the call around 7:59 p.m. The caller reported a shooting incident in the city of Nevis. Deputies responded and pursued a suspect who left the residence in a vehicle.

The Hubbard County Deputy was treated at Essentia Health in Fargo. He has since been released.

The Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. Additional details about the matter will be provided later today. Stay with Lakeland News for updates.

Shirelle Moore
