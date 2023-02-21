Three People Charged for Conspiracy to Traffic Drugs on Red Lake Reservation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Three people are charged with conspiracy of and intent to traffic fentanyl and methampethamine on the Red Lake Reservation.

According to a press release, Derek Jon Paddy, 27, of Bemidji, Erika Dawn Bellanger, 25, of Bemidji, and Raymond Allen Drouillard, 44, of Trail all worked to intentionally traffic the drugs on and around the reservation.

All three are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Drouillard was also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Bellanger and Paddy are charged with one count each of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and meth.

Paddy and Bellanger made appearances last week, while Drouillard made his initial appearance on January 5, 2023.

The FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, and Red Lake Police Department all assisted in the investigation.

