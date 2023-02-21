Lakeland PBS

Three People Charged for Conspiracy to Traffic Drugs on Red Lake Reservation

Mary BalstadFeb. 21 2023

Three people are charged with conspiracy of and intent to traffic fentanyl and methampethamine on the Red Lake Reservation.

According to a press release, Derek Jon Paddy, 27, of Bemidji, Erika Dawn Bellanger, 25, of Bemidji, and Raymond Allen Drouillard, 44, of Trail all worked to intentionally traffic the drugs on and around the reservation.

All three are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Drouillard was also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Bellanger and Paddy are charged with one count each of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and meth.

Paddy and Bellanger made appearances last week, while Drouillard made his initial appearance on January 5, 2023.

The FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, and Red Lake Police Department all assisted in the investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Shipping Meth to Bemidji from Los Angeles

Man Found Dead in Fish House on Lake Bemidji

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

MN Attorney General to Review 2018 Death of Beltrami Co. Jail Inmate

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.