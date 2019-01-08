Lakeland PBS
Three People Arrested In Hibbing Trail Murder

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 8 2019
Three people have been arrested for their involvement in the January 6 murder of Joshua Robert Lavalley.

According to the Hibbing Police Department, Deshon Israel Bonnell, 18, Anthony Emerson Howson, 20, and a 17-year-old female, all from Hibbing, were arrested Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Joshua Lavalley of Aurora was found dead by snowmobilers on the Mesabi Trail in Hibbing just east of Kerr on Sunday, January 6.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Hibbing Police Department is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Rescue Squad.

