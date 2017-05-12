DONATE

Three New Measles Cases Reported In Crow Wing County

Mal Meyer
May. 12 2017
Three new cases of measles have been confirmed in Crow Wing County, according to the county administrator’s office. The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday that these cases are linked to the original Crow Wing county case that was confirmed on May 4th, though it did not specify how.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It can lead to hospitalization and death. Measles spreads through the air by coughing or sneezing. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by a rash that typically spreads from head to the rest of the body. A person with measles can pass it to others from four days before their rash appears to four days after it appears.

“Individuals in the community who were exposed from the first case were quickly identified and notified” said Michelle Moritz, Health Program Coordinator for Crow Wing County Community Services, in a statement.

MDH recommends people who were exposed and unvaccinated stay home from school, work, childcare and large gatherings for 21 days while they are monitored for symptoms of measles. Exposed people who need health care should call before going to the clinic or hospital. Some people who were exposed have now been vaccinated but still need to remain on exclusion for the full 21 days.

Current MMR recommendations include:

• All Minnesota children 12 months and older who have not received a measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine should get it now.

• Crow Wing County children should get their second dose of MMR vaccine as soon as possible but at least 28 days after the first.

• All adults born in 1957 or later who have never received the MMR vaccine and have never had measles should get the vaccine now.

“The new cases followed MDH recommendations and therefore community exposures would be minimal, if any.” Moritz said in a statement.

Since Mid-April, a total of 54 cases have been identified in Minnesota, 4 of which are in Crow Wing County.

