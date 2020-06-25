Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday in Itasca County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Itasca County now has a total of 63 COVID-19 positive cases with the addition of three new cases reported today. No new deaths have been recorded.

According to a release, COVID-19 has been contracted by Itasca County residents across almost all age ranges starting at the age of six. Data shows that the county is seeing the most confirmed cases in residents between the ages of 60-69 and 80-89.

Wadena, Todd, and Mille Lacs Counties all had one new case each reported on Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 365 new cases bringing the states total to 34,123. Out of that number, 29,854 people no longer need to be in isolation.

There were no deaths in the Lakeland viewing area on Thursday, but the state’s COVID-19 related death total is now 1,406, with nine reported for today. Five of the nine deaths were from residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities’ and the other four were from those in a private residence.

The total number of patients requiring hospitalization as of today is 336, with 162 hospitalized in ICU.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today