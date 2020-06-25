Three New COVID-19 Cases In Itasca County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Itasca county now has a total of 63 COVID-19 positive cases with the addition of three new cases reported for today. No new deaths have been recorded.

According to a release, COVID-19 has been contracted by Itasca residents across almost all age ranges starting at the age of six.

Data shows that residents between the ages of 60-69 and 80-89 is where the county sees the most confirmed cases.

Wadena, Todd and Mille Lacs counties all have one new case.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 365 new cases bringing the states total to 34,123. Out of that number 29,854 people no longer need to be in isolation.

There were no deaths in the Lakeland Viewing area but the states COVID-19 related death total is now 1,406, with nine reported for today. Five of the nine deaths were from residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities and the other four were from those in a private residence.

The total number of patients requiring hospitalization as of today is 336 and 162 are hospitalized in ICU.

