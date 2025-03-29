Mar 29, 2025 | By: Madeleine Smith

Three Juveniles Injured in Crash Involving Stopped Verndale School Bus

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Luekens Easter

Easter First City

Cease

Related News

Crime

MN Department of Public Safety Announces Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign

Crime

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department Gets New License Plate Cameras to Combat Crime

Community

Brainerd ‘Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Hosts 4th Annual Vietnam War Veterans Day Gathering

Community

‘Growth By Design’ to Host 4th Annual ‘She Leads’ Conference in Brainerd