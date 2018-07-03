Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Three Injured In Rear-End Crash in McGregor

Jul. 3 2018
Leave a Comment

Three people were injured Saturday, June 30, in a rear-end crash with a semi-trailor near McGregor in Aitkin County. The crash occurred at 12:24 p.m. and involved a Freightliner semitrailer and a GMC Sierra.

According to The Minnesota State Patrol, a van was traveling east on Highway 210 when it slowed to make a left turn onto 248th Place, which caused the semi-truck to quickly brake. The GMC Sierra was unable to stop and rear-ended the Freightliner, causing the Sierra to start on fire.

The driver of the Sierra, Brian K. Hinzmann, 42, and his passengers, Hope Hinzmann, 39, and Mikayla Hinzmann, 15, all of Eagle Bend, were taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck and the driver of the van were not injured. The McGregor Fire Department and the County Sheriff’s Office assisted the state patrol at the scene of the accident.

 

Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Hundreds Race for the Cure in Baxter

Northwoods Adventure: Aitkin County Hosts Rivers and Lakes Fair

Crow Wing County To Host Relay for Life Event

Work Starts On New Habitat For Humanity Home

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jay said

This man don't deserve his uniform he is a wife beater. How can he enforce the... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Latest Story

Hundreds Race for the Cure in Baxter

Hundreds of people were at Forestview Middle School on Saturday for a 5K race, but this wasn’t just any other 5K. “It’s a
Posted on Jul. 3 2018

Latest Stories

Hundreds Race for the Cure in Baxter

Posted on Jul. 3 2018

BSU's Gerry Fitzgerald Invited To Wild's Camp

Posted on Jul. 3 2018

Attorney General Swanson Sues Opioid Manufacturer

Posted on Jul. 3 2018

Food & Fun At The Water Carnival

Posted on Jul. 2 2018

Camp Confidence Hosts Annual Right Friends Picnic

Posted on Jul. 2 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.