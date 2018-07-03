Three Injured In Rear-End Crash in McGregor

Three people were injured Saturday, June 30, in a rear-end crash with a semi-trailor near McGregor in Aitkin County. The crash occurred at 12:24 p.m. and involved a Freightliner semitrailer and a GMC Sierra.

According to The Minnesota State Patrol, a van was traveling east on Highway 210 when it slowed to make a left turn onto 248th Place, which caused the semi-truck to quickly brake. The GMC Sierra was unable to stop and rear-ended the Freightliner, causing the Sierra to start on fire.

The driver of the Sierra, Brian K. Hinzmann, 42, and his passengers, Hope Hinzmann, 39, and Mikayla Hinzmann, 15, all of Eagle Bend, were taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck and the driver of the van were not injured. The McGregor Fire Department and the County Sheriff’s Office assisted the state patrol at the scene of the accident.