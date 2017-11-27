Three Injured In Little Falls Crash

Three people were injured after an SUV flipped onto its top in a crash in Little Falls on Saturday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Shawn Flavin, 50, of Little Falls, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when it was struck attempting to cross Highway 210 by a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which could not stop in time to avoid hitting the Chevrolet. The Jeep was being driven by Lisa Pryzbilla, 52, of Rice.

The Chevrolet then rolled over onto its top after being hit before stopping in the NE ditch along Highway 210.

Flavin, Pryzbilla, and Abraham Anez, 12, of Little Falls, also a passenger of Flavin, were all taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.