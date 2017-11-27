DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
UPDATED: Authorities Recover Two Bodies From Upper Red Lake

Three Injured In Little Falls Crash

Clayton Castle
Nov. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

Three people were injured after an SUV flipped onto its top in a crash in Little Falls on Saturday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Shawn Flavin, 50, of Little Falls, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when it was struck attempting to cross Highway 210 by a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which could not stop in time to avoid hitting the Chevrolet. The Jeep was being driven by Lisa Pryzbilla, 52, of Rice.

The Chevrolet then rolled over onto its top after being hit before stopping in the NE ditch along Highway 210.

Flavin, Pryzbilla, and Abraham Anez, 12, of Little Falls, also a passenger of Flavin, were all taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

 

 

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two-Vehicle Crash in Brainerd Sends 4 To Hospital

Alcohol Involved In Two-Vehicle Crash That Injured Five

Community Spotlight: Sprout Growers & Makers Marketplace

Teen In Hospital With Life-Threatening Injuries After Accident

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Community Spotlight: Voyager Students Help With Hurricane Harvey Recovery

Seniors at Voyagers Expeditionary School have been creating a sustainable home, but when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston Texas, it added another
Posted on Nov. 27 2017

Latest Stories

Community Spotlight: Voyager Students Help With Hurricane Harvey Recovery

Posted on Nov. 27 2017

Be A Santa To A Senior Program Kicks Off In Brainerd

Posted on Nov. 27 2017

Auto Repair Shop Destroyed In Pillager Fire

Posted on Nov. 27 2017

UPDATED: Authorities Recover Two Bodies From Upper Red Lake

Posted on Nov. 27 2017

Country Singer Brad Paisley To Make Tour Stop In Bemidji

Posted on Nov. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.