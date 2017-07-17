Three Injured In Aitkin County Crash
Three people, including two children, were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Aitkin County.
Melissa Dahlquist, 40, of St. Paul, was driving a 2009 Dodge Journey shortly after 6:00 P.M. on Saturday when the car veered off the road and flipped onto its roof.
Dahlquist and two children, 11-year-old Austin Brown and 13-year-old Ava Brown, were transported to Riverwood Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
All three people were wearing seat belts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.
