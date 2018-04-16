Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Three Injured During Horse and Buggy, SUV Crash

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

Three people were injured after a horse and buggy collided with a SUV just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Morrison County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Kia Sportage was heading southbound on Highway 25 in Platte Township when it struck the rear end of the buggy which came to a rest in the field.

Logan John Wolthuizen, 19, of Pierz was driving the Kia Sportage and suffered no injuries. However, passenger Kendra Laynn Meyer, 14, of Pierz suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The 1999 Buggy and Horse was driven by Eli J Miller, 47, of Pierz and passenger Rachel J Miller, 47, of Pierz and were both taken to hospitals. Eli Miller went to St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls and Rachel Miller went to Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

The State Patrol reported the road conditions to be dry during the incident. They were assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Pierz Fire Department.

 

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Juvenile Escapes Treatment Facility, Crashes Stolen Car in Brainerd

Cass Lake Woman Dies In Crash After Fleeing From Officials

All Three Questions Pass On Brainerd School Referendum

The Polls Are Open For Brainerd Schools Special Election

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Linda Ziesemer said

Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More

JoAnn Beck Stute said

The school board has cancelled those meetings and not scheduled any others.... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji School Board Narrows Superintendent Candidates To 3 Finalists

After half a day of interviews, the Bemidji School Board has narrowed the superintendent candidate field down to three finalists. Tim Lutz,
Posted on Apr. 14 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji School Board Narrows Superintendent Candidates To 3 Finalists

Posted on Apr. 14 2018

Bemidji Chorale Getting Ready To Perform Faure Requiem

Posted on Apr. 14 2018

Drivers Advised To Be Prepared For Blow Ice

Posted on Apr. 14 2018

Grand Rapids Girls Lacrosse Falls To Hermantown

Posted on Apr. 14 2018

Former Beaver Blueliner Joyce Signs With Swedish Club

Posted on Apr. 14 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.