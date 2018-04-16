Three Injured During Horse and Buggy, SUV Crash

Three people were injured after a horse and buggy collided with a SUV just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Morrison County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Kia Sportage was heading southbound on Highway 25 in Platte Township when it struck the rear end of the buggy which came to a rest in the field.

Logan John Wolthuizen, 19, of Pierz was driving the Kia Sportage and suffered no injuries. However, passenger Kendra Laynn Meyer, 14, of Pierz suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The 1999 Buggy and Horse was driven by Eli J Miller, 47, of Pierz and passenger Rachel J Miller, 47, of Pierz and were both taken to hospitals. Eli Miller went to St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls and Rachel Miller went to Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

The State Patrol reported the road conditions to be dry during the incident. They were assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Pierz Fire Department.