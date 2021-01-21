Three Drug-Related Arrests Made in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Jan. 15, 2021, The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force (PBDTF) arrested three people who were suspected of being involved in the possession and distribution of fentanyl in the Bemidji area.

Derek Kornezos, 44, and Taylor Morin, 24, of Bemidji, were arrested on a charge of 3rd-degree possession of narcotics in school/park/public housing zone. Kelci Goggleye, 22, of Cass Lake, was arrested on the same charges.

Morin was unlawfully in possession of methamphetamine in a school zone. Kornezos and Goggleye were unlawfully in possession of fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, within a school zone.

The PBDTF, Bemidji Police Officers, and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant around 3:30 PM. The police report they found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, along with “multiple blue micro baggies indicative of distribution.”

