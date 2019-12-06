Lakeland PBS

Three Dead In Minnesota National Guard Helicopter Crash

Nathan Green — Dec. 6 2019

Three people are dead after a Minnesota National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crashed in central Minnesota today.

The helicopter went down in a farm field south near Kimball about two hours after it took off from St. Cloud Thursday afternoon. The names of those who died have not been released yet.

The National Guard says it lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off for a maintenance test flight. Guard officials say the helicopter called mayday about nine minutes after takeoff.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. An investigation is underway.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Kimball Woman Airlifted To Hospital Following ATV Crash

Community Helps Helicopter Crash Survivor With Benefit

Survivor Describes Fatal North Memorial Air Care Helicopter Crash At Brainerd Airport

Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff Today In Honor Of Pilot Timothy McDonald

Latest Stories

Authorities Searching For Man Hit By Train in Bemidji

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Motley's First Car Charging Station

Posted on Dec. 5 2019

Grand Rapids Man Killed Due To A Truck-Train Collision

Posted on Dec. 5 2019

State Of Minnesota Projects $1.3 Billion Budget Surplus For 2020-21 Year

Posted on Dec. 5 2019

Community Forums To Take Place To Highlight Minnesota Water Conservation

Posted on Dec. 5 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.