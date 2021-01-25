Three COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Monday
The state reported 794 new COVID-19 related cases along with three new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 21,382 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 23 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 4
- Cass – 1
- Crow Wing – 1
- Hubbard – 4
- Itasca – 5
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of the Woods- 2
- Morrison – 1
- Roseau – 1
