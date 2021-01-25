Lakeland PBS

Three COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Monday

Nick UrsiniJan. 25 2021

The state reported 794 new COVID-19 related cases along with three new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 21,382 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 23 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 4
  • Cass – 1
  • Crow Wing – 1
  • Hubbard – 4
  • Itasca – 5
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Lake of the Woods- 2
  • Morrison – 1
  • Roseau – 1

