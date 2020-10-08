Lakeland PBS

Three Candidates Recommended for Ninth Judicial District Vacancy

Lakeland News — Oct. 7 2020

The Commission on Judicial Selection announced today that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill the current vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District.

The vacancy occured upon the retirement of the Honorable Charles M. LeDuc. The seat will be chambered in International Falls in Koochiching County.

The finalists include:

  • David Frank, Beltrami County Chief Assistant Attorney
  • Jerrod Shermoen, attorney and president at ShermoenJaksa Law
  • Kimberly Wimmer, oversees legal matters as general counsel for TruStar Federal Credit Union

Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District covers the counties of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

