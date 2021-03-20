Three Brainerd Organizations Team Up to Provide Youth Sports This Summer
The Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department, Brainerd Community Education, and the Brainerd Family YMCA have teamed up to help restart youth sports this summer after not having any last year.
The YMCA will provide sports like soccer and basketball as well as two new ones, lacrosse and flag football. Brainerd Community Education has a focus on baseball and softball. Different sports will be offered at different times and days to provide children a chance to explore more than just one sport.
If you would like to sign your child up for sports the YMCA is running, click here. If you would like to sign your child up for sports the Brainerd Community Education is running, click here.
Registration for Brainerd Community Education sports are open now, while registration at the YMCA will open on April 1.
