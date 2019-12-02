Lakeland PBS

Three Bemidji Residents Experience Minor Smoke Inhalation After House Fire

Malaak KhattabDec. 2 2019

Three Bemidji residents experienced minor smoke inhalation from a house fire Sunday night.

According to the Bemidji Fire Department, the fire was reported at 11:08 p.m. Upon arrival Firefighters found smoke exiting the rear portion of the occupied home. The fire was located in the rear entry area of the home that was quickly confined and extinguished. The fire caused moderate damage to the building and its contents.  Firefighters were on scene for approximately one and a half hours.

The home’s three occupants did experience minor smoke inhalation and were transported to the hospital for evaluation.  The fire cause is currently under investigation by the fire department. The press release states that the fire does appear to be accidental in nature.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department and Bemidji Ambulance Services

