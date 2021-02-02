Lakeland PBS

Three Arrests Made at Line 3 Protest after Man Sits on to Pipe Being Lowered into Trench

Betsy Melin — Feb. 2 2021

Three people were arrested Monday in Carlton County at a construction site for the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline. Including one who was on top of a pipe as it was being lowered into a trench.

On Monday afternoon at 3:30 pm, Tribal officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department and deputies from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of people trespassing in the area of State Highway 210 and Hohensee Road.

According to a release by the Northern Lights Task Force, “Protesters, numbering less than a dozen, got into the construction area of the pipeline and one protester, described as an adult male, got onto a pipe as it was being lowered into a trench filled with water.”

The event was live-streamed on Facebook by a Water Protector group called Camp Miigizi.

The group identified the protestor as Jeffery Nichols-Haining. In a release Camp Miigizi, say “Jeff sat on the pipe for nearly five hours, preventing workers from putting the pipe onto frozen sandbags which would have damaged the structural integrity of the pipeline.”

Area fire departments were called, including a specialized trench rescue team out of Virginia, Minnesota. An ambulance was also called to the scene. Two protesters blocked the ambulance’s access and were subsequently arrested. The two adult males, both reporting to be from out of state, were arrested and booked into the Carlton County Jail on Misdemeanor charges.

At around 10:30 pm Monday night Jeffrey Nichols-Haining was taken into custody and seen by paramedics.  He will be booked into the Carlton County Jail on Probable Cause Gross Misdemeanor Trespass.  

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Enbridge Line 3 Continues Construction Across Minnesota

Line 3 Opponents Hoping for Similar Result to Keystone XL Pipeline

Enbridge Says Line 3 Pipeline Project on Schedule

Pushback on Line 3 Construction Continues

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.