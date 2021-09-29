Lakeland PBS

Three Arrested in Connection with Drive-By Shootings in Cass Lake Area

Emma HudziakSep. 29 2021

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department have investigated a series of related drive-by shooting incidents in the Cass Lake area recently, and three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

On September 18th, 2021, at 6:39 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drive-by shooting incident at a residence in rural Cass Lake MN. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, suspects were gone from the area, leaving in a vehicle. No injuries were reported, and several pieces of evidence were collected.

On September 19th, 2021, at 2:26 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drive-by shooting incident at a residence in the City of Cass Lake. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, suspects were gone from the area, leaving in a vehicle. No injuries were reported, and several pieces of evidence were collected.

On September 22nd, 2021, at 4:32 AM, a weapon fire incident was reported at a residence in the City of Cass Lake. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, suspects were gone from the area, leaving on foot. No injuries were reported, and several pieces of evidence were collected. On this day, a search warrant was also conducted at a residence in rural Cass Lake. A juvenile male, age 15, was taken into custody. Items of evidence were located and seized.

On September 23rd, 2021, a traffic stop was initiated in the City of Cass Lake, a short pursuit occurred. Two juvenile males, age 15 and 16, were taken into custody. Evidence was collected. Formal charges on all are pending and the investigation continues.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police report that the investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

2,077 New COVID-19 Cases, 31 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

One Injured in UTV Rollover in Crow Wing County

Authorities Seeking Public’s Help in Bemidji Homicide Investigation

Minnesota Couple Get 40 Years in Starved Daughter’s Death

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.