Three Arrested in Connection with Drive-By Shootings in Cass Lake Area

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department have investigated a series of related drive-by shooting incidents in the Cass Lake area recently, and three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

On September 18th, 2021, at 6:39 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drive-by shooting incident at a residence in rural Cass Lake MN. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, suspects were gone from the area, leaving in a vehicle. No injuries were reported, and several pieces of evidence were collected.

On September 19th, 2021, at 2:26 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drive-by shooting incident at a residence in the City of Cass Lake. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, suspects were gone from the area, leaving in a vehicle. No injuries were reported, and several pieces of evidence were collected.

On September 22nd, 2021, at 4:32 AM, a weapon fire incident was reported at a residence in the City of Cass Lake. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, suspects were gone from the area, leaving on foot. No injuries were reported, and several pieces of evidence were collected. On this day, a search warrant was also conducted at a residence in rural Cass Lake. A juvenile male, age 15, was taken into custody. Items of evidence were located and seized.

On September 23rd, 2021, a traffic stop was initiated in the City of Cass Lake, a short pursuit occurred. Two juvenile males, age 15 and 16, were taken into custody. Evidence was collected. Formal charges on all are pending and the investigation continues.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police report that the investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

