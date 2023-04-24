Lakeland PBS

Three Arrested in Connection with Cass Lake Drive-by Shooting

Justin OthoudtApr. 24 2023

Two men and a juvenile male from Cass Lake have been arrested after a reported drive-by shooting in rural Cass Lake.

According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, April 23rd at approximately 5:57 a.m. officials from the Sheriff’s Office and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department received 911 calls reporting weapon fire and a drive-by shooting incident at a residence, with an individual being shot near 164th St. NW in Pike Bay Township of rural Cass Lake.

Officials from both departments immediately began an investigation, which indicated that two residences had been struck by weapon fire and that a juvenile male victim had to be taken to Cass Lake Indian Health Services for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

While conducting an investigation of the area, 911 calls were made reporting additional weapon fire and a possible incident at a multi-housing unit in Cass Lake. From these reports, a suspect vehicle was identified.

The vehicle was located leaving the area where a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle left the roadway on Morning Star Ln NW and came to a stop, and afterwards, three occupants fled from the vehicle.

With the assistance of the Beltrami County K-9 Unit, all three occupants, Joshua Shayne Jackson, 20, of Cass Lake, Lynal Lee Fairbanks Jr., 20, of Cass Lake, and a juvenile male, were taken into custody.

An investigation of the second reported shooting found that no shots were fired, however, entry was attempted on a housing unit causing property damage.

According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, due to multiple agencies quickly responding and working together, a successful and safe outcome was achieved leading to no threat to public safety at this time.

Jackson and Fairbanks Jr. have officially been charged with two felony counts of Aid and Abet Drive by Shooting – Towards Occupied Building as well as a misdemeanor for Fleeing a Peace Officer without a motor vehicle. Fairbanks Jr. also faces additional misdemeanors for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Vehicle and for DWI.

Assisting on the scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Department of Natural Resources, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol

