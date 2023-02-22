Three Arrested and Charged in Red Lake Nation Drug Bust

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Three people were arrested in a drug bust last weekend in Redby.

According to the Red Lake Police Department, on February 18, the Red Lake Drug Task Force and police officers executed a search warrant at a Redby residence. In the home, which belong to Shannon Rainey, officers found 664 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two firearms and over $5,000 in cash.

The three people arrested included Rainey, Bruce

Sayers Jr. and Lanaye Owens. All three are currently in custody. They face charges of child endangerment, unlawful possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to engage in unlawful sales of drugs.

The investigation is currently active. If anyone has information on possible use or sale of narcotics, contact the Red Lake Narcotic tip line at (218) 679-1922.

