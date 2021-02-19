Three Arrested After Report of Stolen Snowmobiles

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On February 18, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in regards to an ongoing investigation involving two stolen Ski snowmobiles and a trailer taken from the Glyndon area.

One snowmobile was recovered in Mahnomen County and after further investigation, the stolen trailer was located outside of a house in the city of McIntosh.

A search warrant was then executed and deputies recovered the second stolen snowmobile.

32-year-old Matthew Travis Beerman and 30-year-old Timothea Donarski both from McIntosh were arrested for possession of stolen property and controlled substance crimes.

27-year-old Wayne Turner of Oklee, was also arrested for outstanding warrants.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office all worked together on this investigation.

