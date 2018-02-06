Three Arrested After Drug Bust Near Staples

Three Staples residents were arrested after officials found Methamphetamine, Heroin and Marijuana in a home near Staples in Thomastown Township.

Holly Marsh, 40, Colleen Marsh, 57, and Timothy Marsh, 62, all of Staples were arrested after officials found Methamphetamine, Heroin, Marijuana, cash and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Early morning on Friday, Feb.2 agents from the West Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force along with deputies from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office entered the home on a search warrant as a result of a Methamphetamine drug investigation.

Agents were assisted by the Staples Police Department, Central Minnesota Drug Task Force, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Verndale Police Department.