Threat to Bemidji High School on Monday Deemed a Hoax

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji High School was locked down today after the Bemidji Police Department received a call threatening the school, but the threat was determined to be a hoax.

The call came in shortly after 10 this morning, and law enforcement responded and locked down the building. Bemidji Area Schools superintendent Jeremy Olson says no students were present, but staff members were on hand for training.

According to Olson, law enforcement has confirmed the call was a hoax and part of a larger swatting event that has hit other high schools both in Minnesota and nationally. Olson also says the number and voice used in the swatting call were identical to those in other events in the state and nation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today