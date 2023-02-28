Lakeland PBS

Threat to Bemidji High School on Monday Deemed a Hoax

Lakeland News — Feb. 27 2023

Bemidji High School was locked down today after the Bemidji Police Department received a call threatening the school, but the threat was determined to be a hoax.

The call came in shortly after 10 this morning, and law enforcement responded and locked down the building. Bemidji Area Schools superintendent Jeremy Olson says no students were present, but staff members were on hand for training.

According to Olson, law enforcement has confirmed the call was a hoax and part of a larger swatting event that has hit other high schools both in Minnesota and nationally. Olson also says the number and voice used in the swatting call were identical to those in other events in the state and nation.

