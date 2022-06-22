Thousands Without Power as Severe Storms Push Through Brainerd Lakes Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday was the first day of summer, but a lot of Brainerd Lakes Area residents spent it without power due to severe storms that rolled through Monday evening.

Greer Lake Campground up in the Crosslake area was one of the hardest hit parts of Crow Wing County, where multiple downed trees and power lines caused damage to property.

“Time consuming” is a phrase most residents are not excited to hear as the power was out for three days a few weeks ago around Memorial Day, and its looking like history is repeating itself.

While many residents of the Lakes Area are eager to clear their yard of debris and unblock their driveways of fallen trees, it’s important to remember to keep safety in mind.

Thousands of people are still without power within Crow Wing County and are expected to remain in the dark for at least the next 24 hours.

