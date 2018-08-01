Thousands of Ducks Die in Pequot Lakes Poultry Farm Fire

Thousand of ducks died today in a poultry processing plant fire in Pequot Lakes.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. at Wild Acres Processing.

According to their website, Wild Acres is a family owned farm that supplies five-star restaurants and hotels in Minnesota and across the country.

Fire officials are still investigating the fire but Joel Ebnet, a son who works at the farm told Lakeland News the farm lost roughly 3,000 ducks.

Ebnet says it took firefighters about three hours to extinguish and clean up the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene and trying to determine what caused the fire. Ebnet says speculation revolves around either a gas or electrical problem inside the barn or lightning that may have struck the barn during a storm earlier this morning.