Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Thousands of Ducks Die in Pequot Lakes Poultry Farm Fire

Aug. 1 2018
Leave a Comment

Thousand of ducks died today in a poultry processing plant fire in Pequot Lakes.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. at Wild Acres Processing.

According to their website, Wild Acres is a family owned farm that supplies five-star restaurants and hotels in Minnesota and across the country.

Fire officials are still investigating the fire but Joel Ebnet, a son who works at the farm told Lakeland News the farm lost roughly 3,000 ducks.

Ebnet says it took firefighters about three hours to extinguish and clean up the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene and trying to determine what caused the fire.  Ebnet says speculation revolves around either a gas or electrical problem inside the barn or lightning that may have struck the barn during a storm earlier this morning.

Contact the Author Dennis Weimann
dweimann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Beans Bring Hundreds Together in Pequot Lakes

One Injured In Weekend Fire

Extensive Damage To Crosslake Businesses Due To Fire

State Fire Officials Bring Awareness To Abandoned Building Arsons

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More

Jo Whitefeather said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big heart for peop... Read More

Latest Story

Explore Music! Camp Brings Classical Music To Younger Generation

The Lakes Area Music Festival starts their season this weekend and with it their sixth annual Explore Music! camp has been going on this week.
Posted on Aug. 1 2018

Latest Stories

Explore Music! Camp Brings Classical Music To Younger Generation

Posted on Aug. 1 2018

Second Serious Tractor Incident Occurs In Two Days In Morrison County

Posted on Aug. 1 2018

Crackdown On Speeding Nets 14K Citations In Minnesota

Posted on Aug. 1 2018

Repeat Tax Fraud Offender Sentenced to Ten Years

Posted on Aug. 1 2018

Autism, Sleep Apnea Now Qualify For Medical Marijuana

Posted on Aug. 1 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.