Thousands Expected at Trump Rally in Bemidji, DFL Discusses Administration

President Donald Trump’s campaign stop in Bemidji is now less than 24 hours away, and thousands of people from all over the region are expected for the event.

Local authorities have been been planning all week for this first presidential visit in Bemidji. There are a few things to note, however – there will be no parking on site, and spectators will be bused in from a different location. Once arriving at the event, individuals will then be screened by security.

Prior to Trump’s visit tomorrow, Minnesota DFL held a press call this afternoon to discuss and share their views and opinions on the Trump Administration’s leadership. The call featured key leaders such as Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, and more as they all discussed topics such as how the Trump Administration has approached the safety of Americans during this global pandemic and jobs for American workers.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will also be making a stop tomorrow in Duluth.

