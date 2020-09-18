Lakeland PBS

Thousands Expected at Trump Rally in Bemidji, DFL Discusses Administration

Lakeland News — Sep. 17 2020

President Donald Trump’s campaign stop in Bemidji is now less than 24 hours away, and thousands of people from all over the region are expected for the event.

Local authorities have been been planning all week for this first presidential visit in Bemidji. There are a few things to note, however – there will be no parking on site, and spectators will be bused in from a different location. Once arriving at the event, individuals will then be screened by security.

Lakeland News will have two crews at the event tomorrow, and we’ll bring you those reports tomorrow night at 10.

Prior to Trump’s visit tomorrow, Minnesota DFL held a press call this afternoon to discuss and share their views and opinions on the Trump Administration’s leadership. The call featured key leaders such as Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, and more as they all discussed topics such as how the Trump Administration has approached the safety of Americans during this global pandemic and jobs for American workers.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will also be making a stop tomorrow in Duluth.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Protests, Support Rallies Planned For Trump’s Bemidji Visit

Former MN Supreme Court Chief Justice Russell Anderson Dies at 78

United Way Of Bemidji Area 2020 Campaign Kicks Off with $177,245 Raised

Bemidji Police Discuss Security for Upcoming Presidential Rally

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.