Feb 4, 2026 | By: Matthew Freeman

Thousands Attend GOP, DFL Precinct Caucuses Throughout Minnesota

Daniel Pursell contributed to this story from Brainerd.

The 2026 election cycle is now in full swing as precinct caucuses were held Tuesday throughout Minnesota. Thousands of Democrats and Republicans flooded their assigned caucuses to cast a preference poll for governor and select delegates to send to state conventions being held later this spring.

The DFL party saw a historic turnout, with reports of at least 30,000 in-person attendees statewide. That includes 370 people in Crow Wing County, which is a record for attendance in a non-presidential year.

