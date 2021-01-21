Those Receiving Medical Assistance in Beltrami County Will Have to Prove Eligibility

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Those receiving Medical Assistance (MA) within Beltrami County should be prepared to prove their eligibility to continue coverage.

Due to the pandemic, many program rules within the Beltrami County Economic Assistance division were waived during the peacetime emergency. As that will come to a close, the over-7,000 people receiving Medical Assistance will be asked to prove their eligibility once again.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was not a significant influx of new clients for welfare programs in the county, but Lindseth notes that is likely because of many who lost their jobs receiving unemployment benefits.

