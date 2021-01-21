Lakeland PBS

Those Receiving Medical Assistance in Beltrami County Will Have to Prove Eligibility

Betsy Melin — Jan. 20 2021

Those receiving Medical Assistance (MA) within Beltrami County should be prepared to prove their eligibility to continue coverage.

Due to the pandemic, many program rules within the Beltrami County Economic Assistance division were waived during the peacetime emergency. As that will come to a close, the over-7,000 people receiving Medical Assistance will be asked to prove their eligibility once again.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was not a significant influx of new clients for welfare programs in the county, but Lindseth notes that is likely because of many who lost their jobs receiving unemployment benefits.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Itasca County Waiting for COVID-19 Vaccines

Essentia Health Hosting COVID-19 Virtual Update on Friday

Minnesota Vaccine Pilot Program Spots for First Week Filled

COVID-19 Positive Test Results in MN Rise From Tuesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.