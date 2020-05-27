Thompson Hired As New Bemidji Boys Basketball Head Coach

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Steve Thompson will be the new head coach for the Bemidji boys basketball team next year.

In an email sent from Bemidji High School Athletic Director Troy Hendricks, it was announced that Thompson will be taking over as Head Coach after Travis Peterson stepped down from the program last month.

“Steve has been a long time assistant coach for baseball, football and basketball, waiting for the right opportunity to become a head coach,” said Hendricks.

Hendricks also added, “Steve has been and will continue to be a great asset to our Bemidji students as he takes over the reigns from Travis Peterson.”

Last season the Lumberjacks boys basketball team finished with a 19-7 record.

