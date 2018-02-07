DONATE

Thissen Drops Out Of Governor’s Race Following Caucus Results

Feb. 7 2018
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State Rep. Paul Thissen (TEE’-sen) is dropping out of the governor’s race after a poor showing in Tuesday night’s caucuses.

Thissen, a former House speaker, was part of a crowded field of Democrats hoping to succeed Gov. Mark Dayton.

But he finished at the bottom of a six-candidate field in the caucus straw poll, well behind U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, the leader with most caucuses reporting.

