Lakeland PBS

This Year’s DWI Campaign Shows Increase in Arrests Made

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 16 2020

Nearly one out of every four deaths on Minnesota roads is related to drunk driving, and this year’s Extra DWI Enforcement Campaign shows an increase in numbers on the amount of arrests made due to impaired drivers.

Officers, deputies and troopers arrested 1,649 drivers this year for driving impaired, compared with 1,479 DWI arrests during the same period in 2019. This included an arrests by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office where a woman who allegedly was headily impaired on prescription medications. The woman was driving from Drayton, ND to Bagley and was attempting to go make it to Bemidji.

Collectively, there were over 50 DWI arrests made between the Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol in Brainerd. 312 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota participated in the Extra DWI Enforcement Campaign, which was conducted by the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji, Brainerd Fire Department Crews Traveling to Help with Oregon Wildfires

Time Change For Bemidji Trump Visit, City Approves Police Mutual Aid Agreement

Bemidji, Brainerd Firefighters Among Those in MN to Combat Oregon Wildfires

ATV Crash in Morrison County Leads To Driver’s Arrest

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.