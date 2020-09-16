This Year’s DWI Campaign Shows Increase in Arrests Made

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nearly one out of every four deaths on Minnesota roads is related to drunk driving, and this year’s Extra DWI Enforcement Campaign shows an increase in numbers on the amount of arrests made due to impaired drivers.

Officers, deputies and troopers arrested 1,649 drivers this year for driving impaired, compared with 1,479 DWI arrests during the same period in 2019. This included an arrests by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office where a woman who allegedly was headily impaired on prescription medications. The woman was driving from Drayton, ND to Bagley and was attempting to go make it to Bemidji.

Collectively, there were over 50 DWI arrests made between the Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol in Brainerd. 312 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota participated in the Extra DWI Enforcement Campaign, which was conducted by the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today