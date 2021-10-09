This Year’s Blue Ox Marathon Kicks Off in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Though things are going to be looking a little different this year for the Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon, it still has runners excited to gear up for this weekend’s event. Friday marked the first day of the weekend’s events where runners were able to check-in, grab their packets, registration numbers, and more.

Today, the kids fun run 1/2k & 1k started at 3:00 PM. The kids course took place behind the Country Inn & Suites on the Paul Bunyan Trail. Starting 3:00 PM-5:00 PM was the 5K run/walk and the 10K run/walk.

The race starts tomorrow at 8:00 AM, with the full marathon starting around 8:30 AM and the 26K at around 9:00 AM, along with a half marathon starting at the Paul Bunyan Trail three miles north of the Sanford Center. The half marathon runners must take the bus from the Sanford Center, which will depart promptly at 8:15 AM.

All runners will receive a Babe the Blue Ox Medal, a coupon for a free beer from Bemidji Brewing, and a t-shirt. Winners from the 5K and the 10K will receive a small Bunyan axe as a trophy prize, while winners from the full marathon will receive a big Paul Bunyan Axe.

Runners should give themselves plenty of time to pick up their race packets prior to their runs. For more information on Saturday’s schedule, you can visit the marathon’s website.

