March 4 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In 1940, folk icon Woody Guthrie wrote the lyrics to This Land Is Your Land as a sarcastic response to Irving Berlin’s God Bless America. The song has been covered hundreds of times, but often without several controversial verses found in Guthrie’s original lyrics.