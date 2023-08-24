This Land Is Your Land, My Music Presents

Tuesday, September 5th at 8:30pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

“This Land Is Your Land” (MY MUSIC) takes a musical journey through the evolution of modern American folk music, from its roots in bluegrass to San Francisco coffee houses to clubs in Greenwich Village. The program is hosted by Tom and Dick Smothers, Judy Collins, and features The Brothers Four, Glenn Yarbrough, The Highwaymen, The Limeliters,, and Roger McGuinn from The Byrds.