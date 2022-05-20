“Thirteen: Nonconformity” by Alice Blessing on Display at Crossing Arts Alliance

Click to print (Opens in new window)

“Thirteen: Nonconformity”, an exhibit of portrait paintings by northern Minnesota-based Alice Blessing, is currently on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd.

Blessing, a community-oriented teaching artist, expresses her creativity in her work through her years as a child and now as a mother. Her current exhibit represents the strength that Blessing sees in young girls to inspire them to feel empowered.

Blessing’s paintings can be understood in many different ways, and one unique aspect of this collection is that it’s all done without a brush – Blessing uses her fingertips to create her portraits.

With the help of Crossing Arts Alliance, Blessing’s paintings are an inspiration that all can come and see. The exhibit showcases the strength of all kinds of different girls and women.

The exhibit runs through Saturday, May 21st. A talk with the artist will be held on Friday, May 20th from 6:00 to 6:30 PM.

This was made possible in part by a Region 2 Arts Council Individual Artist Grant Award with funding from the McKnight Foundation. Part of the proceeds from the exhibit sales will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union and The Trevor Project.

