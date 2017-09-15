Third Rail with OZY
Friday, Semptember 29 at 9pm
A brand-new take on cross-platform cutting edge debates. Hosted by Carlos Watson, THIRD RAIL WITH OZY promises to present new voices and valuable dialogue for the digital age. Each week’s half-hour show explores a single, provocative question debated by expert and celebrity guests in front of a live studio audience.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More
Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More
Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More
Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More