Mar 2, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Thief River Falls Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash in Northwest Minnesota

A Thief River Falls man has died in a snowmobile crash in northwest Minnesota.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Cody Teie crashed northeast of Gentilly in Gentilly Township on Saturday afternoon. Deputies arrived with Crookston Area Ambulance and began lifesaving measures, but Teie died at the scene.

Sheriff’s Office officials say Teie was wearing a seat belt at the time and that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

