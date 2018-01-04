DONATE

Thefts in Crow Wing County Connected To Two Suspects

Sarah Winkelmann
Jan. 4 2018
Charles Weber

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office have connected two individuals to a series of burglaries in that took place in 2017. One suspect is in custody and the other one with a warrant out for his arrest.

Charles Weber, 37, of Crosby has been arrested in connection with several burglaries and thefts in the Trommald/Riverton area throughout the month of December.

Weber currently has charges pending from several other burglaries that took place over the summer in the Emily area. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that Weber has a long history of related crimes throughout the county.

Owen Swenson

Another arrest for burglaries and mail theft in the Fifty Lakes and Northwest Crow Wing County was made on Dec.24. Owen Swenson, 32, of Pine River was arrested on 14 counts of mail theft but was able to make bail out of jail on Dec.30. Cass County issued a felony warrant for Swenson on Jan.2.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Swenson, please contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at (218)-829-4749.

According to a press release, Sheriff Dahl is asking the public to be “neighborly” and report any suspicious activity or anything that may seem out of the ordinary.

The Sheriff also encourages the use of motion lights, security, trail cameras and getting to know your neighbors as it can help in protecting your home.

 

