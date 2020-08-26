Lakeland PBS

Theft Suspect Leads Deputies On A Chase In Little Falls

Chantelle Calhoun — Aug. 26 2020

A man was taken into custody after a theft complaint at nearby Walmart, and fleeing from deputies in Little Falls.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on August 25th at approximately 7:40 p.m., their deputies responded to an area near Walmart to assist the Little Falls Police Department with a theft complaint.

While in route, deputies learned that the suspect left in a vehicle. One of the deputies  located the vehicle on 160th Avenue, east of Little Falls and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled from the deputy, driving through yards and at one point, hit the deputy’s squad car.

The suspect 36-year-old Craig Zuleger of St. Cloud fled on foot and was later located by the Sheriff’s K-9. Zuleger was taken into custody, and is being held in Morrison County Jail pending formal charges.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Target Joining Walmart in Closing Stores on Thanksgiving Day

Target Joins the List of Retailers Requiring Shoppers to Wear Masks

Walmart Will Require All Customers To Wear Masks Starting July 20th

Brainerd Women Robbed At Walmart In Baxter

Latest Stories

Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

Posted on Aug. 26 2020

Bemidji Girls Tennis Bests Rocori in Season Opener

Posted on Aug. 26 2020

Long Prairie Man Sentenced to Life For Murder of His Parents

Posted on Aug. 26 2020

MN Plans to Boost COVID-19 Testing Capacity with Saliva Testing Lab

Posted on Aug. 26 2020

Tech Drive Tuesdays Provides Computer Equipment to Students for Upcoming School Year

Posted on Aug. 26 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.