Saturday, April 29 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Escape the stress of everyday life with scenes of nature’s breathtaking vistas set to soaring original music and universal words of wisdom. Offering comfort, encouragement and hope, the program is a soothing balm for the soul.