The Wild & Scenic Film Festival coming to Brainerd
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival, a collection of films which speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet, is coming to Brainerd on Saturday, March 21, from 2 to 5 p.m.
The festival is an extension of the Northland Arboretum’s mission of education, recreation and conservation work to inspire people to act on behalf of the environment.
Tickets are available at the Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive in Baxter. They are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 10 and younger $7 in advance, $10 at the door.
The Festival was started back in 2003 by the watershed advocacy group.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and shows start at 2 p.m.
