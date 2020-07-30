Lakeland PBS

The Watermark Art Center is Providing “Art To Go” Kits For Kids

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 30 2020

The Watermark Art Center will be giving out nearly 200 “Art to Go” kits for kids. The kits are provided as a way for children to express themselves artistically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Watermark Art Center is teaming up with First National Bank in Bemidji to provide the kits to kids, ages 14 and under.

Kits will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis at the Watermark Art Center on Friday, August 7th from noon to 3 p.m. Each kit will contain a mini book-making project, coloring materials, a textured rubbing plate, and other art supplies. Children must be present to pick up their kit. Mask and social distancing are required.

The Watermark Art Center is free and open to the public from Wednesday to Saturday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit watermarkartcenter.org for more information.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

