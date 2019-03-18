The Wadena Sheriff’s Office Asking Residents to Prepare for Potential Flooding

People should start preparing for potential flooding in the coming weeks according to the Wadena Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office said that the snow we have been receiving and the recent rain are elevating flood risks during the spring thaw.

According to the Sheriff’s office people who are thinking about getting flood insurance shouldn’t wait. They said that flood insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect, so waiting until the flooding starts may end up doing no good.

The news release said that if you live in an area that is prone to flooding that you should plan ahead in finding the supplies that you may need, such as sandbags, sand, and temporary storage.

The Sheriff’s office said that if you encounter flooded roads to turn around. According to the news release becoming stranded in a flooded area is a real possibility, but flood waters carry enough momentum to sweep vehicles away, which can become life-threatening.

The Wadena Sheriff’s office said if you need assistance to visit the Department of Public Safety website dedicated to flood preparation at https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/hsem/Pages/2019-spring-flooding.aspx.