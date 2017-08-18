DONATE

The Vietnam War Screening & Free Lunch

Thursday, September 14 at Noon

The event will be held at Northern Lights Events Center (directions) in Walker, Minnesota. Seating is limited. Please RSVP by September 5th to 800-292-0922 or jhanks@lptv.org.

The Vietnam War is a 10 part, 18-hour documentary film series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. An immersive 360-degree narrative, the series tells the epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never before been told on film. The Vietnam War features testimony from nearly 80 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides.

LPTV will be hosting a free lunch and special advance screening of the PBS landmark documentary film series “The Vietnam War”. Local veterans are invited to attend and will be given an opportunity to share their stories if they are interested.

This special screening event is part of “Minnesota Remembers Vietnam”, a year-long, collaboration of the Minnesota PBS Stations. The statewide initiative is aimed at inspiring Minnesotans to remember and share stories, recognize bravery, express their reasons for dissent and foster understanding around the lasting impact of war.

LPTV is in the process of collecting and recording stories from area Vietnam War veterans who are interested in sharing their stories. If you or someone you know is interested in telling a Vietnam story, contact Jeff Hanks at 218-333-3021 or jhanks@lptv.org.

