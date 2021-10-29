The Two Victims in a Fatal Head-on Collision Near Wadena Have Been Identified

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The authorities have identified the two people who were killed on Tuesday, October 26th, when their vehicle collided head-on with a Semi Truck in Leaf River Township.

Driver, Tina M. Dawson, age 58, of Anoka, and passenger, Todd A. Dawson, age 57 of Park Rapids were reported fatal at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report. The driver of the semi truck was taken to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena, and had non-life threatening injuries.

The crash took place shortly before 5 p.m. north of the Whitetail Run Golf Course on Highway 71. Emergency responders had been alerted of the crash at 4:51 p.m.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, The Minnesota State Patrol stated that a 2006 Cadillac STS was traveling north when the vehicle swerved across the centerline and struck a 2017 Peterbilt semi truck that was going southbound. The driver of the truck was Kenneth A. Breland, age 63, of Canton, Mississippi.

The state patrol did report that Tina Dawson was wearing a seat belt, but it is unknown if Todd Dawson or Kenneth Breland were wearing any.

