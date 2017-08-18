The Texas Tenors: Rise

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Watch Shows
- Community
- Shop
- About
Join America’s favorite tenors for an all-new concert filmed at Galveston’s Grand 1894 Opera House. Highlights include a show-stopping tribute to Les Misérables, selections from Phantom of the Opera, and classic rock, pop and country favorites.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More
Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More
Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More