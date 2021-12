Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, December 2 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join us for an intimate evening of music and stories from the world-famous trio. Includes classic songs, from Broadway to the Beatles, as well as a few of their newest originals.