The State’s Largest One-Day COVID-19 Death Increase

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 9 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 11 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, the state’s largest one-day increase since the pandemic began, raising the state’s total deaths from the disease to 50.

The department also reported 88 new confirmed cases on Thursday to raise Minnesota’s total to 1,242.
The department said 145 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday, an increase of 10, while 63 were in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Health officials caution that the numbers represent only confirmed cases, and that the actual numbers of cases across Minnesota are much higher because not everyone qualifies for testing.

 

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

